Creston Valley Shrine Club hosting 5th annual Harvey Sayles Fishing Derby

Participants will hit the ice on Family Day

The Creston Valley Shrine Club is once again hosting the Harvey Sayles Fishing Derby for Family Day.

The tournament is named for Shriner Harvey Sayles, who wanted the club to host a fishing tournament fundraiser, but passed away before his dream could be realized.

The local Shrine Club has been active since 1975 raising funds for the 22 hospitals, which provide life-changing services for children at no cost. The majority of Creston Valley children who have undergone surgery and received medical care have travelled to Spokane, Washington, Portland, Oregon, or Montreal, Que.

To support this cause, fishers will gather at Mawson Lake on Monday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No fishing license is required for the event, which will earn the first place prize winner $1,000. The 2022 winner was Justin Kunze with a 17.25-inch-long largemouth bass.

The entry fee is $25, with all proceeds going towards the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Hot chocolate and hotdogs will be served on site.

Tickets for the fishing derby are available at Mawson Sports, Tony Mulder Jewellery, Century 21 Veitch Realty, Wynndel Foods, and Pyramid Building Supplies. Once purchased, the tickets are non-refundable.

“We are seeking corporate partners to assist in our philanthropy,” said Shriner Tony Mulder. “Our goal is to raise $20,000 locally.”

There are four levels of sponsorship – Bronze $100, Silver $250, Gold $500, and Platinum $1,000. Donations by cheque can be made out to Creston Valley Shrine Club #35 and presented to any club member.

Creston Valleyfundraiser

