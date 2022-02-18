Creston Valley Shrine Club hosting 4th annual fishing derby for Family Day

The Creston Valley Shrine Club is hosting the fourth annual Harvey Sayles Fishing Derby on Family Day. (Submitted)

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Creston Valley Shrine Club is pleased to announce that the Harvey Sayles Fishing Derby is back on for Family Day.

The tournament is named for Shrine Club member Harvey Sayles, who wanted the club to host a fishing tournament fundraiser, but passed away before his dream could be realized.

On Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., fishers will gather at Mawson Lake. No fishing license is required for the event, which will earn the first place prize winner $1,000.

The entry fee is $25, with all proceeds going towards the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. On site, the Creston Lions Club will also be selling hot chocolate, hot dogs, hamburgers, and chili.

The local Shrine Club has been active for close to 50 years, raising funds for the 22 hospitals, which provide life-changing services at no cost. The nearest is in Spokane, Wash., where 45 children from the Creston Valley have undergone surgery and received medical care.

In 2019, the fishing derby raised over $11,000.

Tickets are available at Mawson Sports, Tony Mulder Jewellery, Century 21 Veitch Realty, Wynndel Foods, High Caliber Collision, and Pyramid Building Supplies. Once purchased, the tickets are non-refundable. Contact Shrine Club member Derick Todd at 250-428-1895 for more information.

READ MORE: Longtime Creston volunteer victim of homicide at Vancouver Island coffee shop

Creston Valley