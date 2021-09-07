Creston Valley Rotary cancels annual golf fundraiser, holds virtual auction

Submitted by Creston Valley Rotary Club

Over the past 25 years, Drive Fore Rotary (DFR) has been a feature event and the major fundraiser for the Creston Valley Rotary Club every third Sunday in September, with the support of the Creston Golf Club and the business community.

Due to rising cases of COVID and in the interests of safety, the Creston Golf Club has cancelled all upcoming events through the next month, including the planned 25th anniversary of Drive Fore Rotary.

On the scheduled day of Sept. 19, no organized event or social gathering will occur, and no entry fees will be solicited. However, thanks to support from the Creston Golf Club, the DFR Committee will recognize and feature the generous sponsors and donors by placing signage in the usual locations on the golf course for the weekend of Sept. 18 to 19.

All golfers and guests attending the Creston Golf Club on that weekend will be encouraged to note and support the many, many sponsors and donors displayed.

This year for the first time, DFR has also launched a website to showcase the sponsors and to conduct a virtual silent auction. The website lists and features all of the donors and sponsors and also provides direct links to their websites and Facebook pages, so the public will know how to best support them.

Visit trellis.org/drive-fore-rotary-charity-golf-day for more information.

The virtual silent auction will be active until Sept. 15 with over 70 individual listings from generous donors including some incredible local artists, wine, golf packages, gift cards, food, entertainment and much more.

Visit trellis.org/drive-fore-rotary-charity-golf-day/auction to place your bids.

For those loyal supporters of Drive Fore Rotary over the past 25 years, and in lieu of the usual entry fee for the Charity Fun Golf Day, there are options for to donate online to support Creston Valley Rotary Club .

In view of the cancellation of the normal Charity Fun Golf Day, hole sponsors and cash donations will be refunded on request to the DFR Committee.

Contact DFR committee members Tim Park at 250-428-6212, Dave Handy at 250-435-0009, or Scott Veitch at 250-428-6600.

And finally, to all of our generous sponsors, donors, and all the citizens of the Creston Valley who support the efforts of Rotary Club – thank you!

We commit to honour and live out our mottos in the coming years of serving in this community – “Service Above Self” and “Serving to Change Lives”.

