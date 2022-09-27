Creston Valley residents to vote for RDCK directors, SD8 trustees

Election time is just around the corner on Oct. 15

In October, residents will be voting not only for a new mayor and councillors, but also Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) directors and School District 8/Kootenay Lake trustees.

In the RDCK, elections will be held in five of the 11 electoral areas. Areas A, B, and C are of note for rural Creston Valley and East Shore residents.

In Area A (Wynndel/East Shore), incumbent Garry Jackman was officially re-elected by acclamation on Sept. 20, along with six other directors.

In Area B (Canyon/Erickson/Lister), incumbent Tanya Wall is running for re-election against newcomer Roger Tierney.

In Area C (West Creston/Duck Lake), incumbent Adam Casemore is challenged by Kelly Vanderberghe.

Advance voting is on Oct. 5, followed by general voting day on Oct. 15, both from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For a complete list of voting locations, please visit http://www.rdck.ca/assets/Administration/Documents/2022-Ad-Notice-Election.pdf.

The RDCK also has mail ballots available. As a registered voter, mail ballots can be requested until Oct. 5. To file a request, please contact Chief Election Officer Tom Dool at 250-352-8173 or email elections@rdck.bc.ca.

For more information, visit www.rdck.bc.ca/elections.

Also on the ballot

For School District 8/Kootenay Lake, all three constituencies in which the Creston Valley resides will also host elections.

For the Town of Creston position, incumbent Becky Coons is not seeking re-election. Instead, newcomers Kathy Etheridge and Clementus Verhoeven are facing off.

In the South Rural Zone, for which there are two positions, incumbents Cody Beebe and Allan Gribbin are both seeking re-election. Mary Jane Blackmore, a local author who ran for mayor of Creston in 2018, has also joined the docket.

For the area covering Crawford Bay, East and North Shore, incumbent Lenora Trenaman is facing newcomer David Feldman.

Five other positions on the board – representing the City of Nelson, Salmo, Kaslo, and the Slocan Valley – will also be elected.

As with the municipal and RDCK elections, advance voting is on Oc.t 5 followed by general voting on Oct. 15, both from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. For more information, visit sd8.bc.ca/elections or contact Chief Election Officer Johan Glaudemans at 250-352-6681 or johan.glaudemans@sd8.bc.ca.

For profiles on each of the candidates, stay tuned to the Oct. 6 issue of the Creston Valley Advance and crestonvalleyadvance.ca.

READ MORE: Creston RCMP Report: Please remember to stop for school buses

Creston Valley