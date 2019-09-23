Creston residents and students joined millions of people around the globe in the largest environmental protest in history on Sept. 20. (Jenneil Peters photo)

Creston Valley residents and students take part in global climate strike

A dozen B.C. cities joined millions of people around the globe in one of the largest environmental protests in history.

On Sept. 20 Creston Valley residents and students took part in a “Global Climate Strike” demanding more action against climate change.

The protest was inspired by 16-year old activist, Greta Thunberg who has held “Fridays for Future” demonstrations over the last year in Sweden calling on world leaders to begin immediate action on reducing fossil fuel consumption, and global emissions to avoid an environmental meltdown.

“I think Greta Thunberg is amazing at what she’s doing. She’s bringing everyone internationally together to protect the earth we live on,” said grade 12 student Kaleigh Mickelson. “I’m out here today because it’s super important for younger and older generations to both show their support, what’s the point of going to school if there’s no future jobs or no future in general?”

Another global action strike organized by Prince Charles Secondary Students will take place Sept. 27 from 9:30-11:00 am on Canyon Street across the street from Dairy Queen.

