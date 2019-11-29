(Photo credit Metro Creative Connection)

Creston Valley receives $103, 300 in grant funding from Community Gaming

The Community Gaming Grants arts and culture and sport sector recipients for 2019‐20 were announced Nov.12.

Community Gaming Grants support eligible not-for-profit organizations that deliver community programs that benefit the citizens of British Columbia.

The Creston Valley Fall Fair Association received $18,000, and Crawford Bay’s Starbelly Jam Society received $17,500.

“These art, culture and sports programs provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Our government is proud to support these organizations to deliver programs that support inclusion and benefit people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across B.C.”

The Creston Valley Figure Skating Club received $11,400, Creston Valley Gymnastics Club $22,400, Creston Valley Junior Hockey Society $15,000, Creston Valley Youth Soccer Association $9,000, and the Creston Wave Swim Club received $10,000.

“I’m happy that this funding will be supporting the work of so many local organizations,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall. “Sports, music, the arts, and local history are some of the things that make our Kootenay communities such great places to live.”

In 2019-20, the Community Gaming Grants program distributed approximately $18.3 million to 700 not-for-profit organizations across the province to support visual and performing arts, literature, festivals, and Indigenous and cultural programs for people of all ages.

The grants program also distributed approximately $27 million to more than 800 community-based sports organizations for programs such as soccer, swimming, hockey, biking, martial arts, skiing and Special Olympics.

