A still frame of Creston Valley Hospital nurses doing the Jersulema dance challenge. Photo courtesy of Dr. Nerine Kleinhans

A still frame of Creston Valley Hospital nurses doing the Jersulema dance challenge. Photo courtesy of Dr. Nerine Kleinhans

Creston Valley Hospital Staff participate in Jerusalema Dance Challenge

Creston Valley Hospital’s version of the trend was filmed in the first week of December, and features staff from all departments engaging in the dance routine

In an effort to boost the spirits of both community members and staff at the Creston Valley Hospital, the hospital’s chief of staff organized a “Jerusalema Challenge” video that features more than 90 hospital staff members doing their own version of the global dance trend.

“Morale has been pretty low everywhere. We can’t do Christmas parties. We’re not even allowed to share food at the hospital, so I wanted to do something for everybody,” said Dr. Nerine Kleinhans, the hospital’s chief of staff. “This is something good to show. I really wanted people to be part of something.”

The Jerusalema dance challenge has been the source of hope and cheer for healthcare workers and dancers around the globe this past year. Each video features participants following the same, simple dance routine to the 2019 song Jerusalema by South African DJ Master KG and vocalist Nomcebo.

“The dance was created in a pandemic to bring people together. It was something to share, and the song is so contagious,” said Kleinhans, who is originally from South Africa. “When you hear it, it’s very hard not to dance.”

Kleinhans said that she got the idea after seeing friends in South Africa doing the dance on social media. Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, encouraged residents of the country to participate in the challenge in September.

“We really felt like it brought people together. All colour, all genders shared this dance,” said Kleinhans.

Creston Valley Hospital’s version of the trend was filmed in the first week of December, and features staff from all departments engaging in the dance routine. Kleinhans is hoping to release the video sometime before Christmas.

“I really wanted to do this because nobody smiles or laughs anymore. With a mask, you don’t even have to smile. It just changed so much compared to the hospital that we’re used to,” she said.

Staff followed COVID-19 health measures, and each department filmed their segments in their own respective bubbles.

“We have a shot of physicians holding up signs saying ‘we’re here for you, please stay safe for us.’ I think that’s the message we’re trying to send,” said Kleinhans. “From the beginning, my hope was to be transparent with the community and to keep them updated as much as possible.”

She added that she hopes that the challenge brought a sense of kinship and belonging to staff members, to remind them that “they are part of a great team.”

“I’m so proud of everybody that I’ve worked with, and also for the community. But I think it’s just the feeling of hope and reassurance that we’ve got their backs,” she said.

The video is currently being edited by Laurie Case of Case Communications in Vernon. It was filmed by Andy Chappell, Ivan Gonzalez and Jeff Baumau.

READ MORE: ‘Wear your mask, because it’s the best shot we’ve got’: Creston Valley Hospital’s Chief of Staff

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More arrests made in dispute over Indigenous lobster fishing in Nova Scotia: RCMP
Next story
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Just Posted

Richard Murray sits in his office as his 3D printer works on a face shield in the background. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston resident uses 3D printing to create face shields and ear savers for community

Since March, Richard Murray has distributed 100 face shields and over 900 ear savers across the community, free of charge.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

A still frame of Creston Valley Hospital nurses doing the Jersulema dance challenge. Photo courtesy of Dr. Nerine Kleinhans
Creston Valley Hospital Staff participate in Jerusalema Dance Challenge

Creston Valley Hospital’s version of the trend was filmed in the first week of December, and features staff from all departments engaging in the dance routine

This map covers numbers from January to Nov. 30. A separate map showing additional numbers between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10 is linked in the story. Map: BC Centre for Disease Control
Seventy-one cases of COVID-19 to Nov. 30 in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases for local areas

Cannabis growers in the Slocan Valley are forming a co-op with plans to build a processing facility. Photo: Community Futures Central Kootenay
Processing co-op planned for Slocan Valley cannabis growers

Nearly 50 growers are banding together

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Reverend Dyck

Most Read