Creston Valley Hospital emergency deparment closed tonight

The Creston Valley Hospital emergency department is closed tonight (July 17) due to a staff shortage.

Interior Health issued a release stating the closure and change in operations is temporary. For the time being, emergencies will be diverted to other hospitals in the region.

If Creston Valley residents require care while the emergency department is closed, call 911 or visit:

• East Kootenay Regional Hospital – 12 24 Ave N, Cranbrook

• Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital – 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail

• Kootenay Lake Hospital – 3 View St, Nelson

If you are unsure if it’s an emergency, call HealthLink BC at 811 (24-hour service) for further health advice.

The emergency department in Creston is normally open 24/7 and will re-open at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

Creston ValleyNews