Creston Valley Hospice Society celebrates grand opening of new office

Leslie Kelner, President of Creston Valley Hospice Society, and Reverend Harry Haberstock cut the ribbon at the new office on Oct. 27. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Celebrating the grand opening on Oct. 27. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Leslie Kelner, President of Creston Valley Hospice Society, and Reverend Harry Haberstock cut a cake to celebrate the grand opening of the new office. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) A beautiful cake to celebrate the grand opening. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston Valley Hospice Society recently celebrated the grand opening of its new office space.

“I think this is a moment of celebration,” said Reverend Harry Haberstock at the opening on Oct. 27. “Hospice is so important to end-of-life care. Many people fear dying in pain and want a peaceful death. The goal of hospice is to provide comfort and dignity for the person living with illness, as well as the best quality of life for both this person and their family.”

In 1987, Haberstock founded the Creston Valley Hospice Society along with Dr. William Mitchell-Blake.

Today, the society has 30 volunteers who provide compassionate support to terminally ill patients and their families in home or hospital.

Some of their free services include friendly visits with chronically or terminally ill people, respite relief for caregivers for three to four hours, on an ongoing basis, and connections to other resources such as end-of-life doulas.

“Dr. Elisabeth Kubler-Ross said hospice helps the terminally ill to get an experience of unconditional love before they die,” said Haberstock. “In the last 35 years, I know that’s exactly what our volunteers have given. In the quietness… sitting at a bedside, holding a hand, perhaps giving a glass of water, listening, or simply being there.”

The new office is located in the same building as Creston Valley Funeral Services at 218 Northwest Blvd. Funeral director Jason Meidl, also vice president on the hospice board, was able to offer space to share. Previously, Creston Valley Hospice Society was operated remotely.

The welcoming lobby includes a library of books and other resources on death, dying, and advance care planning.

Lorraine Ward, volunteer co-ordinator, said she will be available for in-person appointments on Wednesdays. She can be reached by phone at 250-428-7575 or through email at coordinator@hospicesociety.ca.

“Once a family member or friend calls, we can get set up with a volunteer,” she said. “The connections that they make are amazing, and sometimes those will endure right through to end of life. Our job is just to be a companion.”

For more information, go to www.crestonhospice.ca.

