Creston Valley Gleaners Society seeks new volunteers

While the past year has been a difficult one, the Creston Valley Gleaners Society has marched on and continues to give back to the less fortunate.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of volunteers, both of Gleaners’ stores endured temporary closures for weeks on end in the past year, which caused a significant hit to fundraising efforts.

In typical circumstances, Gleaners annually raises in excess of $100,000 to support local programs such as the Food Bank, the Hospice Society, TAPS, Interior Health, the Therapeutic Riding Program, and more.

Despite the challenges during the pandemic, Gleaners still disbursed a total of $28,400 in funding back into the community. In 2021, things have already started taking a positive turn and $69,085 has been raised so far.

To continue on their mission of 30 years, Gleaners is seeking new volunteers to lend a hand and join the cause.

The two stores, located at 807 Canyon Street, rely on volunteers for everything from operating the cash register to sorting, cleaning, and pricing donations.

The summer months are particularly challenging for gathering recruits, as many people want time to garden, enjoy outdoor recreation, and travel for the holidays.

“We try to be accommodating with everyone’s schedules and other time commitments,” said director Lane Hutton. “If we could have people just give us just a day or half-day of their time, that would really help.”

With more volunteers, Gleaners could expand store hours once again to the evenings or Saturday afternoons.

“It’s a case of needing more people,” said Hutton. “The market we’re missing right now is the people who are working during the day and aren’t able to shop.”

If you are interested in volunteering, please call 250-428-4166 or message the Creston Valley Gleaners Society Facebook page. There is also a volunteer application online at crestonvalleygleaners.ca/volunteer.

Volunteers will be required to follow any applicable COVID-19 protocols.

Back by popular demand, the annual coat sale will be back this fall on Oct. 22 and 23. For more announcements and updates, keep an eye on the Gleaners website and social media.

Gleaners One (clothing and linens) and Too (household items) store hours of operation are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are not accepted during these hours. The Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

