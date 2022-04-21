Creston Valley Farmers’ Market opens at new location for outdoor season

On Saturday, April 23, vendors will be set up at Millennium Park

This weekend, the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market will return to the outdoors for another fun-filled shopping season.

Starting on Saturday, April 23, the market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Thanksgiving.

For 2022, the market will be temporarily held at Millennium Park, located at 215 6 Ave. S. This move is due to the construction project of “Market Park” on the parcel of land between Pealow’s and the Visitor Centre adjacent to the railway tracks.

“It’s so beautiful over at Millennium Park,” said Jenn Cornish, market manager.

“People will be able to wander the market and then head down into the little park and listen to the entertainment if it’s on the stage.”

Cornish hopes to bring a line up of performers and food trucks to the site throughout the summer months for everyone to enjoy.

“We will also have a stage that will be like a mobile kitchen for different chefs to come and do demonstrations and then sell their products or give away samples,” said Cornish.

“We hope to feature how to use different ingredients that are in season.”

For opening weekend, approximately 20 vendors will be set up at the market with their wares on display.

Some of the returning favourites include Alexis’ Artisan Breads, LaserShark Woodcraft & Engraving, Kootenay Natural Meats, Pridham Studio, Swan Valley Honey, and Wynndel Craft Distilleries.

By the peak of the season in mid-summer, there is upwards of 60 vendors.

Cornish said coming to the market is a great way to meet and connect with local farmers.

“I think it’s always a really important thing to know where your food comes from,” she said.

“[Shopping at the Farmer’s Market] is an incredible way to support our community. All of the money you spend goes straight into the farmer’s pocket.”

For more information and a list of upcoming vendors, visit the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market Facebook page or crestonvalleyfoodactioncoalition.ca/farmersmarket.

READ MORE: Creston Valley Bird Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this May

READ MORE: Creston Valley Blossom Festival returns for 81st annual celebration

AgricultureCreston ValleyFarmers markets