Creston Valley Farmers’ Market moving indoors on Nov. 7

The market will be held in the rec centre’s Creston room and will have a maximum capacity of 91 people, which includes staff, vendors and customers

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market will be moving indoors on Nov. 7, where it will be hosted at the Creston and District Community Complex (CDCC) every Saturday — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — until Dec. 19.

The market will be held in the CDCC’s Creston room and will have a maximum capacity of 91 people, which includes staff, vendors and customers.

“It’s small, but I think it’s doable,” said Rylee Collins, the market manager for the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market.

Each market will feature around 20 vendors, with priority given to local farmers and producers.

“But of course we want to feature local artisans as well, they are a vibrant part of our market,” said Collins.

Customers are asked to enter through the back doors to the Creston room, and Collins encouraged that they use the main parking lot due to the limited parking space in the back of the building.

“We’ll have a mandatory sanitizing station at the entrance. We’ll make sure anyone coming in has a mask,” she said. “It’ll be a one-way market. There will be lots of signage and it will be clear about what direction to take.”

She also said that it would be helpful if customers brought a list and shopped alone if possible, due to capacity limits.

“Practice shopping, not stopping,” she said.

She reminded local participants in the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program that coupons will be accepted until Nov. 15.

The province-wide initiative provides $21 worth of coupons every week to lower-income families, pregnant women and seniors that can be used at local farmers’ markets.

Here in Creston, Collins said that there are over 30 residents participating in the program, who are able to redeem a number of food items at the market, dollar for dollar with local farmers.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.