Livestock entry from a past Creston Fall Fair event. Photo courtesy of Rylee Collins

Creston Valley Fall Fair goes virtual with photo campaign

Gift certificates valued at $25 for local businesses will be randomly distributed to participants at the end of the month

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 102nd annual Creston Valley Fall Fair is looking a little different this year: the weekend-long event of fall festivities will instead come in the form of a month-long photo campaign.

Residents are invited to participate in the fair’s “Show Us Your Best” free photography initiative, where they are welcome to capture and submit photos of everything from their garden to their livestock and more.

“It’s just a way for us to engage the community and bring each other together again,” said Rylee Collins, the secretary for the Creston Valley Fall Fair Association.

Collins emphasized that the campaign is not a contest, but rather a means of celebrating the community.

“The Fall Fair has never been about winning the prize money. That was always just a little bonus. I don’t think that’s any reason why anyone would submit an entry,” she said.

Photos can be submitted by messaging the Creston Fall Fair’s Facebook account, or by directly posting photos onto their Facebook page.

“We want it to be open to anyone, all ages. There’s no limit to how many photos you want to post. It’s purely by participation,” she said.

Gift certificates valued at $25 for local businesses will be randomly distributed to participants at the end of the month.

“It’s not going to be judged. It’s not a contest, but we thought that would be an incentive to get people to share their pictures with us,” she said.

In addition to livestock and gardens, other photo entries include home baking, crafts, woodwork and more.

“We want to simplify it. It’s just about participation. We don’t want a bunch of rules and regulations,” she said. “Just get it to us one way or another. If you want to give us a description, great. If not, that’s ok too.”

Collins added that she hopes that the campaign creates a sense of community pride.

“That’s always been what the Fall Fair is all about. I guess a little bit of agriculture awareness, although that’s not the main takeaway,” she said. “It’s just bringing us all back together — virtually — in one way or another.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road
Next story
Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Just Posted

Creston Valley Fall Fair goes virtual with photo campaign

Gift certificates valued at $25 for local businesses will be randomly distributed to participants at the end of the month

Missing person: police seeking Corey Westcott

Westcott was last seen Sept. 1

FortisBC: All power restored to Creston customers

About 6,000 customers in the area lost power as a result of a Sept. 7 wind storm

Village of Slocan purchases former mill site for $1.5 million

Residential and commercial area, park space now set to be built on site

Kootenay Co-op issues meat recall, warns plastic and metal could be in products

Three products are included in the recall

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

Most Read