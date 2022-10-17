Creston Valley, East Shore residents elect two new directors for RDCK

Electoral areas B and C will have new faces on the board

Roger Tierney (Area B) and Kelly Vanderberghe (Area C) are the newly elected directors for the RDCK. (Submitted)

Two directors with the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) have been unseated following the preliminary election results on Saturday.

In Area B (Canyon/Erickson/Lister), Roger Tierney came ahead with 550 votes, while incumbent Tanya Wall had 246.

Tierney has been an active member of the Canyon Community Association, focusing on developing and improving Canyon Park. He previously worked for BC Parks for 35 years.

Wall had served as a director on the RDCK board for the last eight years.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out to offer words of thanks and encouragement for what comes next,” said Wall in a Facebook post on Monday. “Work never stops here. It just changes hands. You asked for a change, and you have gotten it. I’m good with that.”

In Area C (West Creston/Duck Lake), incumbent Adam Casemore, who was first elected in 2018, received 63 votes and lost to challenger Kelly Vanderberghe, with 214 votes.

Vanderberghe has a background in business and also has previous experience as a municipal elected official.

In Area A (Wynndel/East Shore), incumbent Garry Jackman was officially re-elected by acclamation on Sept. 20.

The official results will be determined and announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

