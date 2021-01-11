Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Business Awards scheduled for Feb. 12

“Local businesses have carried on with resiliency and strength, meeting their customers’ needs during these challenging times and are doing their best to support the Creston Valley.”

The Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Business Awards ceremony will take place virtually via Webex on Feb. 12, with no entry fee required.

“Let’s celebrate the new year by focusing on the positives from 2020. Local businesses have carried on with resiliency and strength, meeting their customers’ needs during these challenging times and are doing their best to support the Creston Valley,” said Brenda Brucker, the acting manager of the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Brucker highlighted the importance of showcasing such “extraordinary efforts,” and asked that residents submit their nominations for 11 awards, where three finalists will be chosen for each.

Nominations will close on Jan. 29 and finalists will be announced on Feb. 1. Nominations can be entered by visiting www.crestonvalleychamber.com. Alternatively, Brucker said that voting sheets will be available at local businesses around town and can be dropped off at the chamber office or various businesses that house submission boxes.

“We hope that participants will be in the mood for celebrating. Feb. 12 is Chinese New Year, so people who get in the spirit of celebration and dress up will have an opportunity to win a door prize,” said Brucker.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.