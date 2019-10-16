All six candidates in the Oct. 21 federal election have confirmed their attendance at the forum.

The Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce election forum is happening tonight at 7 p.m. at the Prince Charles Theatre.

All six candidates in the Oct. 21 federal election — Abra Brynne (Green), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), Trev Miller (Animal Protection), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (incumbent, NDP) and Rick Stewart (People’s Party) — have confirmed their attendance at the forum.

Creston Valley Advance publisher Brian Lawrence and 94.1 Juice FM reporter Jensen Shields will moderate the forum, presenting questions previously submitted by locals to the chamber.

