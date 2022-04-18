Creston Valley Blossom Festival returns for 81st annual celebration

Festivities will be held over the long weekend from May 20 to 23

As the warm winds of spring arrive, it is almost time to welcome back the Creston Valley Blossom Festival.

A spectacular weekend of in-person events is scheduled from May 20 to 23 this year.

“We are excited to once again be able to bring family, fun-filled events to the community,” said President Andreas Kamp.

“After two years of COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainties, we are sure that the community is ready to have some fun.”

Celebrating Essential Workers

For its 81st year, the theme of the festival is celebrating health-care and other essential services workers, as depicted on the 2022 button.

Every year, the Creston Valley Blossom Festival Association sells the buttons for $1 each. With the purchase of a button, participants will have the opportunity to honour someone by writing their name on a blossom to be attached to “Appreciation Trees” located in various businesses throughout the community. This initiative has taken the place of the button draw for cash prizes, which has been discontinued indefinitely.

Opening Ceremonies

On Friday, May 20, the opening ceremonies will be held at the the Kootenay River Secondary School Theatre.

Historically, the opening ceremonies were organized by John Huscroft, a long-time member of the Creston Valley Blossom Festival Association. Sadly, he passed away in March. His presence on the committee will be missed and has left a huge void. This year, the opening ceremonies will be dedicated to his memory.

Tickets are available at Black Bear Books for $30. The evening will start at 7 p.m. featuring the Citizen of the Year Awards and entertainment by Discover Circus, a theatrical circus troupe based out of Nelson, B.C.

Teen Dance

Also on Friday night, the Teen Dance will be held at Millennium Park at 7 p.m., with great music by Robin Elliott’s NIK II Soundtracks.

Amusement Park

Thrill seekers and cotton candy lovers rejoice – Shooting Star Amusements will be set up in the Creston & District Community Complex parking lot for the entire weekend.

READ MORE: The fair returns to Cranbrook, Creston this May

The travelling amusement park features rides, games, and carnival food for all ages to enjoy. There will be about 15 different rides including the Zipper, the Sizzler, Zero Gravity, a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, and some kid-friendly options for the little ones.

Annual Parade and Street Fair

Local businesses, organizations, groups, and residents are encouraged to enter the parade on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. from Dairy Queen to the Creston Valley Mall.

The Creston Lions are hosting a pancake breakfast in the Sunset Seed parking lot, so residents can enjoy a delicious meal while waiting for the parade to start. The Creston Lions volunteers will also be working at the Street Fair, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Spirit Square. Come shop at the many vendors who will be displaying their products for sale.

Drag Races

There will not be a Classic Car Show in the downtown area on Sunday this year, as the Creston Valley Cruisers will be busy hosting the Drag Races that day. Tickets cost $10 with the gates opening to spectators at 8 a.m. at the Creston Valley Regional Airport. Visit the Creston Valley Cruisers Facebook page for more information.

Free Barbecue and Games

On Sunday afternoon, the public can enjoy a free barbecue in the Creston Room at the Creston and District Community Complex from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held in honour of another active member of the Blossom Festival Association who passed away this past year – Henry Schoof.

Children’s Parade and Picnic

On Monday, the children’s parade will start at Millennium Park at 11 a.m. followed by the picnic at Centennial Park.

The Creston Lions are not able to host due to a lack of volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering to help out with these events is asked to email info@blossomfestival.ca or call 250-428-4284.

These are just a few of the highlights – there is much more in store at the festival including a fly-by from Creston Valley Flying Club, a barn dance, a cowboy race, the Blossom 5K and 10K runs, and more!

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.blossomfestival.ca or the Creston Valley Blossom Festival Facebook page.

– With files from Corey Bullock

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@kelseyannayates

kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston ValleyEntertainmentFestival