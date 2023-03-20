A bald eagle flies into its nest on the edge of the Kootenay River. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

A bald eagle flies into its nest on the edge of the Kootenay River. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston Valley Bird Festival to celebrate spring migration

Registration opens on April 4

Submitted by Tanna Patterson, committee member

This year, welcome the migrating birds back home at the 11th annual Creston Valley Bird Festival.

The festival runs May 12, 13, and 14, with many events for birders to enjoy. For instance, attendees can see local birds and hear their songs in small groups led by experienced naturalists on foot, by bus, or from a kayak.

Birds Canada representatives Remi Torrenta and Kris Cu are Saturday night’s keynote speakers at the Kootenay River Auditorium. Additional speakers include Sachi Snively of the Tatlayoko Bird Sanctuary and Norm Allard addressing Yaqan Nukiy Wetland Restoration.

Enjoy Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14 at Baillie Grohman with artist Wendy Franz, or take a bus tour to Creston’s own craft distillery, craft brewery, and estate winery.

Besides birds, the festival celebrates the native honeybees of B.C., dairy cows, along with nighttime stargazing, wildflowers, and a historical view of birds in Creston.

For a full schedule of events, to register online, or to see “Where the Birds Are”, visit wildsight.ca/branches/creston-valley/birdfest.

Because the Creston Valley Bird Festival embraces small, events tend to book quickly. Online registration opens Tuesday, April 4.

Prices vary per event, but it is always free to grab a pair of binoculars, drive to the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area, and start birding!

