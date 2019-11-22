Creston Valley Arts Council host 2019 Christmas Arts and Craft Market

The Creston Christmas Arts and Craft Market will be open between 9-4 p.m. at the Creston and Community Complex. (Photo credit Creative Metro Connection)

Submitted by the Creston Valley Arts Council

It’s that lovely time of year to enjoy the traditions of Christmas preparations.

On Nov. 23, many of us will keep one of those traditions alive by attending the 43rd annual Creston Christmas Arts and Craft Market sponsored by the Creston Valley Arts Council.

This market is one of the most popular sales events of the year, with more than 1,800 people coming through the doors last year. It is one of the ongoing successful accomplishments of the arts council. As usual, it is attracting over sixty exhibitors from the Creston Valley and from throughout the Kootenay region.

Christkindlmarkt or Christmas markets originated in Germany, the first recorded one being in Munich in 1310. Over the next century, the idea spread throughout Germany into Austria and France and then to a broader European market.

The largest annual Christmas market today is held in Cologne, Germany and attracts over four million visitors annually. Berlin claims over 70 markets, which open in late November and close just after Christmas. Traditionally held in the town square, the market has food, drink and seasonal items from open-air stalls accompanied by traditional singing and dancing. In Austria, Vienna’s December Market can be considered a forerunner of Christmas markets and dates back to 1298.

The annual market is sure to have something for everyone. The products this year include pottery, glasswork, jewellery, woodwork, ranging from driftwood art cutting boards to signs, repurposed garden art, up-cycled clothing, natural dyed and hand-painted silks and fresh, handcrafted wreaths and decorations.

There will be a great selection of foods and edibles from hand-made chocolates and candy to preserves, spices, home baking, and a variety of wines and spirits grown and crafted in the valley.

Original artworks and prints will also be on sale, not to mention unique sewing gifts, quilts and knitwear along with wearable art. Local soapers and herbalists have crafted a wide selection of soaps, creams and herbal remedies.

The Creston Valley Hospital Tuck Shop will also have a selection of their products, as well as the Creston Valley Museum.

Footlighters will be selling tickets to their next show, White Christmas, based on the 1954 movie and featuring the music of Irving Berlin.

Home is where the art is, an art show featuring artwork from Prince Charles Secondary School students, senior Homelinks students, intermediate students from the elementary schools in Creston as well as the intermediate students from Wildflower will be showing in the Erickson room.

Artists from the area are working with classes and presenting mini-workshops on watercolours, drawing, collage and printmaking.

Carol Schloss will be doing a pastel workshop with one of the senior classes at Prince Charles Secondary School. This show is one of a series of events throughout the last year to help the Creston Valley Arts Council celebrate the 50th anniversary of its inauguration.

Across the parking lot at Rotocrest on Saturday will be the Images Art Show and Sale, which will be open from 9-5 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 11-4 p.m.

Admission to the market is a cash donation to the Creston Food Bank. Vendors will be supplying items for raffle baskets, so please enter the free raffle at the front door.

The Creston Valley Arts Council uses the profits from this event to support artists and arts-related groups throughout its mandated area, which stretches from Yahk to Riondel.

The Council would like to thank Anne Fetterley once again for her year-long dedication to organizing the market, and the large group of willing volunteers that assist her.

Doors to the Creston Christmas Arts and Craft Market will be open between 9-4 p.m. at the Creston and Community Complex.

Further information is available on the Arts Council’s website at www.crestonvalleyartscouncil.ca.