Creston Valley Arts Council celebrated 50th anniversary with live art auction

Art lovers were invited to bid on and take home one of 30 pieces of original juried art by artists from Alberta and B.C. including a limited-edition signed Robert Bateman publisher’s print.

Fully costumed members of the Creston Valley Art Council greeted the public before the auction. (Left to right) Anne Fetterly, Sharon Svanda, Brenda Brucker, and Joanna Wilson. (Frank Goodsir photo)

The Creston Valley Arts Council hosted Phantom of the Gallery, a live art auction event in celebration of its 50th anniversary at the Tilted Brick Gallery on Sept. 28.

“The Creston Valley Arts Council has been planning this event over a period of a year,” said Creston Valley Art Council member Brenda Brucker. The live auction was exciting, and we sold 15 of the 30 paintings. For our first event like this, we felt it was a success.”

“Those in attendance were entertained by our costumes and set decorations,” said Brucker.

Taija Bibby provided the evening’s entertainment on cello, Emma Penner on the keyboard and Simone Wiebe singing.

Monte Anderson and Joanna Wilson provided the entertainment for the Sept. 26 and 27 early viewings.

A special auction night dinner menu was made available from 4–7 p.m. downstairs in Casey’s Community House with a tapas and wine cash bar open in the gallery.

