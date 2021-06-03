Creston Valley Advance welcomes new publisher to the team

Your local paper, the Creston Valley Advance, has hired a new publisher/sales manager. Norman Eady is a new resident to Creston, having just moved here over the winter. In his new role, he most looks forward to meeting folks in the community and learning the nuts and bolts of a modern media business. He notes that there are sophisticated systems in place that require dedicated staff to produce a high quality product each week.

“We are excited to welcome Norman to the team,” said editor Kelsey Yates. “It has been a long journey to find the right person for this position. I look forward to working together to build stronger relationships with the community.”

Eady spent the last 35 years in Whitehorse, Yukon. While there, he worked in the telecommunications industry for 25 years. After that, he then spent 10 years as an entrepreneur and business consultant. His clients included small businesses, non-profits, First Nations groups, and local government representatives. He has also served on the board of directors for a variety of for-profit and not-for-profits.

He decided to move to Creston to escape the cold of the north. He built a home here with his wife overlooking the valley. He has two grown children, and his daughter is a nurse at the Creston Valley Hospital.

So far, he finds this to be a wonderful community with a wealth of opportunities. Aside from the weather, Eady is impressed with the friendly people and the vibrant business and non-profit community. When he isn’t at the office, Eady enjoys hiking, gardening, playing chess, and pickleball.

READ MORE: Hello from the new editor

Creston Valley