Creston Valley Advance launches newsletters, right to your inbox

Finding it challenging to keep up with the latest news? The Creston Valley Advance has launched newsletters filled with top stories and important headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

The newsletter is currently sent out each day at 6 p.m. and features a round-up of provincial news.

Do you want to be the first to know about the top stories? Signing up is easy, just go to crestonvalleyadvance.ca/newsletters.

We are always looking for more great local stories. If you have a news tip or story idea, send us an email at editor@crestonvalleyadvance.ca.

Creston Valley

