Creston town council receives delegation from TC Energy

Council received a delegation from Preston Seier and Josh Pentland from TC Energy at the regular town council meeting on Nov. 12.

TC Energy proposes to construct, own, and operate the Foothills Zone 8 West Path Delivery 2022 Project.

The Calgary-based company will build two sections of pipeline that will run parallel with an existing pipeline to supply southwest Alberta, southern British Columbia and connected downstream North American markets with natural gas produced in Western Canada.

The first section is the proposed British Columbia Mainline Loop 2 Crowsnest Section. The section is approximately 10 kilometres of a 48-inch diameter pipeline within both the Province of Alberta and the Province of British Columbia. The proposed pipeline is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the District Municipality of Sparwood.

The second section is the proposed British Columbia Mainline loop Yahk section. The section is approximately 13 kilometres of a 48-inch diameter pipeline within the Province of British Columbia. The proposed pipeline is located approximately 25 kilometres east of Creston.

TC Energy anticipates filing an application with the Canada Energy Regulator under section 214 of the Canadian Energy Regulator Act in June 2020 with a start date for the proposed project in 2022.

The projected workforce for the project will employ up to an estimated potential of 1000 workers for construction activities, including entry-level labourers, highly skilled trades, local companies and workers, and indigenous companies and workers.

In other town news:

• Council approved the proclamation of November as Adoption Awareness Month, acknowledging the care, compassion and unselfish commitment of adoptive families.

• Beverly Caldwell has been appointed to the position of corporate officer for the Town of Creston, effective Nov. 12.

• Council directed staff to submit a grant application to Columbia Basin Trust Environmental Grant program for $10,000 for the engagement of a contractor to develop an open reservoir restoration project design to turn the former open reservoirs into wetlands and a fish habitat.

• Council supported the submission of a grant application to UBCM for Community Emergency Preparedness Fund – Volunteer and Composite Fire Departments in the amount of $20,000 for the construction of live fire training props at the Creston Valley firefighter training facility.

The Creston Valley firefighter training facility requires the installation of natural gas props to provide for skill development and maintenance in vehicle fires, barbeque fires, dumpster fires, propane tank fires and natural gas meter fires.

