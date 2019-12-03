Creston Tim Hortons donates $2,255.95 to Tuck Shop

(Shown is particular order) Creston Valley Hospital renal nurses Gwen Grieves, Trudy Robinson, Tim Hortons owner Nancy Lascak, manager Stephanie Pemberton Tuck Shop co-ordinator Lexie Loseth and Creston Valley Hospital manager Carolyn Hawton. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

For the ninth year, Tim Hortons Creston has donated 100 per cent of the proceeds from their Smile Cookie campaign to the Creston Valley Hospital Tuck Shop.

On Nov. 28, Nancy Lascak, owner of Creston Tim Hortons and Stephanie Pemberton manager, presented Lexie Loseth Tuck Shop co-ordinator with a check for $2,255.95.

“This year’s donation will go towards purchasing a blanket heater for the community dialysis clinic,” said Loseth.

The Creston Valley Hospital Tuck Shop is a volunteer-run group that raises money to purchase equipment and provide patient comfort in the Creston Valley Hospital.

Visit www.timhortons.com/smilecookie to learn more about the charities the Smile Cookie campaign supports across Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter