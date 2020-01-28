Four of the images that appear on greeting cards for Creston’s Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors. (Brian Lawrence)

Creston Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors participants on greeting cards

Images from 2015, 2016 and 2019 calendars coming to greeting cards

Photos taken for Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors calendars are being given a new life, with greeting cards bearing the images soon to be available through a partnership with Creston Card and Stationery.

The cards contain selected shots from those taken for three calendar projects, and feature TAPS participants in vintage garb at Jimmy’s Pub and the Creston Hotel (2015), out and about in the community (2016) and as characters in TV and movie scenes (2019).

“I remember all the laughter,” said TAPS co-ordinator Bridget Currie. “It reminds us of the absolute fun of shooting it.”

The selection ultimately included photos featuring participants who have passed away, and Currie was pleased that their family members were more than happy to have their images used on the greeting cards.

“It’s such a remarkable memory for the families,” she said.

Participants narrowed the photos down from the 36 taken for the calendars, and selected some of the most popular, such as the wedding night photo in the Creston Hotel lobby, the biker chicks at the Creston Lions Club lookout on Highway 3A, and scenes inspired by Star Trek, North By Northwest and The Sound of Music.

“Of course, I was happy to see that their favourites were also some of mine,” said Brian Lawrence, who photographed the three calendars. “But the participants were having so much fun recognizing themselves or friends — and that’s so much more meaningful.”

For some participants, the calendars — which also included TAPS staff and volunteers — were one of few chances to spend time out and about with a large group of their peers.

Other groups in the community were quick to help make the photos possible, with Footlighters Theatre Society providing many costumes, Krazy Krow supplying a motorbike and her chaps, and the Creston Hotel letting the pub be taken over by the crew for an entire afternoon.

“It demonstrates we don’t live in a silo,” said TAPS community liaison Maureen Cameron. “We have a willingness to play with others.”

And it’s made it possible for participants to do even more — such as taking part in the Creston Valley Arts Council’s seniors’ variety show on Jan. 31.

“It inspired me to be a little more daring in the things we do here,” said Currie.

TAPS is operated by Valley Community Services. Learn more at www.valley.services.

