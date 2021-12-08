Creston student recipient of $1,000 Youth Work in Trades Award

Todd Hawton, a teacher at Creston Valley Secondary School, presents a $1,000 cheque to Andrew Phillips for his work as an apprentice millwright. (Photo courtesy of SD8)

Andrew Phillips, a grade 12 student at Creston Valley Secondary School, has worked hard to earn over half the required hours needed to become a red seal millwright.

For his efforts, Phillips is the deserving recipient of the ITA Youth Work in Trades Award for $1,000. To be eligible for this award he completed 3,800 hours and well exceeded the criteria required

Presented by the province of B.C. and the Industry Training Authority, the award is given to any student that has completed all four Youth Work in Trades courses, has over 900 hours accumulated in a trade as a registered apprentice, and has graduated high school with a minimum of a C+ average.

“We’ve had a number of students who have taken advantage of this program to get a head start in their journey towards a red-seal certification while earning high school credit along the way,” said Brent Firkser, trades training co-ordinator and innovative learning services teacher with School District 8 (SD8).

These opportunities are available to students 15 years of age or older who are working in a paid, part-time position, in a recognized trade under the supervision of a qualified trades person.

For the ITA Youth Work in Trades Award, there is no application process required. Any student who meets the criteria is eligible. The $1,000 in funds is intended to help apprentices continue in their chosen trade through the partial payment of tuition, or the purchase of tools or supplies.

In addition to this award, SD8 has a variety of scholarships and awards available to students who are graduating and taking their first step into the trades. These include the $3,500 Kootenay Skilled Trades Bursary, an additional award that is being created by Bill’s Heavy Duty Enterprises in Castlegar, and the District Dogwood Award that students can apply for by showcasing their trades skills.

The SD8 Innovative Learning Services team is hosting a student/parent information night on Wednesday, Dec. 1 for those who want to know more about the various SD8 scholarships and awards available. Students in grades 10 to 12 are invited to register for the zoom session that begins at 6 p.m. (PST)/ 7 p.m. (MST). A recorded version will also be available on the SD8 website for those unable to attend.

To sign up for the Youth Work in Trades program, students or employers can contact youth.trades@sd8.bc.ca or brent.firkser@sd8.bc.ca.

AwardsCreston ValleyScholarships