Save-On-Foods is going green! At least, assistant manager Andrew McIntosh’s hair will be, if the Creston store reaches a $4,800 goal in its Round Up for Kids campaign, which runs through Jan. 29.

The store is giving away points and entering customers who donate in a draw for a Ducks Unlimited print, and will be giving away a barbecue at the Jan. 25 Creston Valley Thunder Cats game — and every little dollar means McIntosh will be that much closer to a head of Save-On-Foods green hair!