Save-On-Foods chains throughout the province raised and donated $1.9 million BC Children’s Hospital last month, with Creston’s location contributing $11,138 to the campaign. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Creston Save-On-Foods contributes more than $11,100 to BC Children’s Hospital fundraiser

Save-On-Foods was one of many organizations to participate in the BC Children’s Hospital’s annual 33rd annual Miracle Weekend Telethon

Save-On-Foods outlets throughout the province raised and donated $1.9 million to BC Children’s Hospital last month, with Creston’s location contributing $11,138 to the campaign.

“It’s an amazing thing for our community and the kids in the community,” said Steve Smeaton, the manager of Creston’s Save-On-Foods. “It’s just so wonderful to be involved and be able to contribute to it.”

READ MORE: Creston Save-On-Foods prevented more than 100,00 kg of food from going to waste

Save-On-Foods was one of many organizations to participate in BC Children’s Hospital’s 33rd annual Miracle Weekend Telethon.

Creston’s fundraising was a year-long initiative that began in June 2019, and came in the form of gift baskets, draws, BBQs and more.

Smeaton said that it feels great to have participated in this year’s campaign.

“My kids, when they were born — I had twins who were born premature — we spent three months at the children’s hospital, so it’s really dear and near to my heart,” he said. “It’s an amazing thing that no matter where you live in B.C., if your kids get sick, that’s where they’re going. That’s why it’s important to all of us.”

