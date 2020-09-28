Creston Royal Legion re-opening on Oct.1

The building has undergone a number of different improvements during its six-month closure

Creston’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 is re-opening on Oct. 1, six months after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the six month standstill, the building has undergone a number of different improvements.

The legion received a $13,000 grant for electrical renovations and now has new lights and electrical wiring. The ground floor’s ceiling tiles were replaced due to asbestos, and the legion has also installed new flooring throughout the building.

More chairs are being added to the upstairs hall, and the old pool table has been replaced with a new one. Visitors can also find a new door and window on the ground floor.

There’s also a new bartender in house, bringing the bartending team to two. Both are currently receiving training on how to prepare and serve drinks in the age of COVID-19.

According to legion president Joe Nadon, the branch was hoping to re-open in September, but a flood delayed the process.

He added that the Legion’s first major event since re-opening will be a silent auction, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 2 and 3. The hope is that Wednesday bingo will return at some point in the near future, but Nadon said he isn’t exactly sure when.

“When we had Wednesday bingo, we would have around 80 people come in and play. We can only operate at a maximum capacity of 50 people, so we can’t do that,” said Nadon.

“We’re thinking of having two bingos on the same day: 40 for the first and 40 for the second session. That way, everyone gets to play and we can still pull in roughly the same funds that can go back to the community.”

The legion’s next big project is rebuilding their roof, and are currently in the process of rebuilding their driveway.

They have completed the rebuild on their ramp, and in the future, Nadon said that the legion plans to implement automatic doors to make the building more accessible for those with physical disabilities.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal Canadian Legion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tanya Finley named Liberal candidate for Nelson-Creston
Next story
White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Just Posted

Creston Royal Legion re-opening on Oct.1

The building has undergone a number of different improvements during its six-month closure

Tanya Finley named Liberal candidate for Nelson-Creston

Finley is president of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health

The total number of Interior Health cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 522

Creston’s Fields Forward collecting data for potential food processing plant

An Oct. 1 survey will collect input from regional farmers and food processors

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

From 7% to zero, then back in at 3% to stimulate economy

The holiday everyone needs this year: Vote for your favourite in Fat Bear Week 2020

Voters will get to decide who gets to take home this year’s most coveted prize

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Most Read