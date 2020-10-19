The building location of Creston’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 has undergone a number of different improvements since closing in March 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Creston Royal Legion Branch 29 to host outdoor Remembrance Day service, parade

The outdoor service will follow public health measures and will be live-streamed through Swift Internet. Anyone planning on attending the event is asked to bring a lawn chair and dress warmly.

Creston’s Royal Legion Branch 29 will continue with its annual Remembrance Day outdoor service this year on Nov. 11, which also includes the Colour Guard and Heroes Parade.

The outdoor service will follow public health measures and regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and will be live-streamed through Swift Internet. Anyone planning on attending the event is asked to bring a lawn chair and dress warmly.

“It will be easier to physically distance if people are seated in lawn chairs rather than standing about during the ceremony,” said Gail Landon, the vice-president of Branch 29.

Poppies will be available by donation at local retail stores, but cadets will not be selling any this year. They also won’t be participating in the parade as well, in addition to other community groups.

However, Landon said that any veterans interested in participating in the parade are asked to contact Sergeant-at-Arms Dwayne McKenzie at 587-990-3971.

She added that — weather permitting — the service will include a fly-over.

Most wreaths will be laid on the morning of service, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Residents or groups interested in ordering a wreath can do so in person by visiting the Creston Legion location between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Following the service, stew will be served and the Legion’s canteen will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The space will operate at a maximum capacity of 50 people, which is open to veterans and a guest, as well as first-responders.

Most Read