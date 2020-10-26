Creston Royal Canadian Legion receives free driveway upgrade

“With Remembrance Day around the corner, we got the most wonderful gift”

Creston’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 had their deteriorating driveway refurbished and replaced with new asphalt for free last week, courtesy of Cranbrook’s Power Paving.

“With Remembrance Day around the corner, we got the most wonderful gift. We were concerned for the safety of our veterans who always watched the (Remembrance Day) Ceremony from our driveway,” said Gail Landon, the vice-president of Branch 29.

According to Landon, the old driveway’s asphalt had been caving-in in the area where veterans usually sit during the ceremony, and was riddled with “cavernous cracks that were home to a garden of all sorts of weeds.”

READ MORE: Creston Royal Legion Branch 29 to host outdoor Remembrance Day service, parade

“Power Paving took away all of the old asphalt, laid a gravel bed and completely resurfaced it with new asphalt,” said Landon. “This was a 100 per cent donation. We cannot thank them enough for their generosity.”

Branch 29’s next project is to renovate and repair their location’s decaying roof, as minor leaks continue to plague the building’s interior.

“It’s crucial we get a new roof, or all of the renovations we did these past few months will be lost,” said Landon.

The building of Branch 29 — which recently reopened after being closed for six months — had undergone a number of major improvements prior to its Oct. 1 return, which includes electrical renovations, new lights and electrical wiring, new ceiling tiles and flooring.

It was a flood that occurred in the building during the six-month standstill that kickstarted many of these renovations.

“We’ll probably have a fundraising drive for a new roof,” said Landon. “We have an ageing building with many needs.”

READ MORE: Creston Royal Legion re-opening on Oct.1

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.