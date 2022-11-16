A stump cultured tree ready to be adorned with decorations for Christmas.(Submitted)

Creston Rotary Club selling Kootenay-grown, stump cultured Christmas trees

Starting on Nov. 26th, get your Christmas tree for only $30

Submitted by Creston Rotary Club

The Creston Rotary Club is again raising funds for community projects by selling stump cultured Christmas trees.

Stump culture, or coppicing, is a method of growing trees where the bottom branches are left when cutting the tree, providing the stump with energy so that the best remaining branch grows a new tree. The same stump can produce a new tree every five years indefinitely.

These Kootenay-grown, sustainable trees are only $30 for a five to seven-foot-tall tree.

Rotarians will be selling trees in the Classic Glass parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trees will also be available at Morris Flowers Garden Centre, located at 1403 Erickson Road, starting on Nov. 26 during their business hours.

Supply is limited, so be sure to get yours early!

