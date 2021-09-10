Creston Rotary Club hosts annual fall fundraiser with festive bouquets

For just $30, order a Thanksgiving-themed bouquet for your family or friends

Submitted by Creston Rotary Club

With the cooler mornings in September, our summer comes to an end.

Children, in the company of their parents, emerge out of clothing and office supply stores smiling and laden with bags containing their back to school clothes and supplies.

There is another September tradition in the Creston Valley that many residents are familiar with.

It is a phone call from a member of the Creston Rotary Club asking if you will once again support a fundraiser to buy bouquets of flowers that will be personally delivered to recipients on Wednesday, Oct. 6, just in time for Thanksgiving.

This tradition has been in place for over 20 years, and the proceeds are funneled into many different local projects. Currently, the Creston Rotary Club has the addition of a climbing wall in Burns Park as one of the items on their wish list.

In previous years, the bouquets were comprised of a dozen red roses and were sold for $30 each. This year in 2021, Rotary Club members have decided to offer a mixed-stem bouquet in autumn colours, which will look perfect on any table set for Thanksgiving dinner

The “Harvest Bouquets” will still be sold for $30 each and offer a great way to show appreciation to those who make your days a little brighter.

The smiles from recipients who have had a bouquet of flowers delivered to them at home or work illustrates how small gestures go a long way. So, when you get a call asking if you would like to participate again this year, please say yes. Just know that you are contributing to a long tradition of smiles.

Visit the Creston Rotary Club Facebook page or contact Brenda Silkie at 250-254-1149 for more information.

Creston ValleyfundraiserRotary