Creston residents rally against COVID-19 health measures

More than 100 community members of all ages were in attendance, and many were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing

More than 100 people rallied outside of a local business on Saturday, Nov. 28 to protest public health mandates that have been put in place to stop the spread COVID-19, with many in attendance alleging their freedom is being infringed upon.

“… We were given the gift of freedom and now it’s up to us to protect it and preserve it, and ensure that we continue to have the freedoms that we have today,” said Michelle Deshaies, an organizer for the event.

On Nov. 19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared that masks are required in all public spaces and retail stores throughout B.C. Those who don’t follow the mask mandate can face a $230 fine, which will be enforced by local bylaw officers, police and other provincial compliance officers.

Deshaies was one of several speakers at the event. Residents of all ages were in attendance, many of whom were not wearing masks or practising social distancing.

Bill Dyck told the crowd that face-masks are used to “shut us up. We’re not going to be silenced.”

He described himself as a global citizen, and called for love and unity across the globe.

