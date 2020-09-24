A scarecrow sits outside of Vital Health for the 2019 Scarecrow Festival. (Photo credit Creston Valley Arts Council)

Creston residents invited to participate in scarecrow and pumpkin carving contest

The invite to participate in the Creston Valley Arts Council’s (CVAC) third annual scarecrow and pumpkin-carving contest has been extended to all residents this year.

In previous years, the contest was limited to local businesses and select artists who would display their scarecrows along Canyon Street for the event.

But CVAC president Brenda Brucker said that the arts council wanted to get all members of the community more involved in artistic endeavours.

“There should be a wide variety. Teens, small kids up to seniors can enter. It’s free to register,” said Brucker.

READ MORE: Scarecrow Festival was a success

Upon registration, participants are asked to drop their scarecrow or carved pumpkin off at Morris Flowers Garden Centre on Oct. 28. Community voting is scheduled to take place from Oct. 29 to 31.

There are four gift card prizes for the two categories: scariest, most creative, best children’s and best teen.

“My hope is for lots of variety. More kids involved, teenagers and families doing something,” said Brucker. “In past years, people would ask if they could put a scarecrow up. They would live a few blocks away, but we wanted it contained downtown, so this is an opportunity for those families to do one.”

READ MORE: Fall Fair hits century mark

On Halloween day, the last day of judging, Brucker said that the plan is to have some live music playing as final votes come in.

“We have several groups who are dying to perform because they haven’t had a chance. I think with the restrictions, there has to be three metres of distance,” she said. “I think we’ll probably ask people to wear masks. You can’t patrol people crowding around a pumpkin.”

Anyone interested in registering for the scarecrow component of the contest is asked to contact Brucker at 250-428-3358. Pumpkin registrations can be made by contacting Morris Flowers Garden Centre at 250-428-5262.

Additionally, the CVAC is providing scarecrow stands for $20 apiece.

