Creston residents asked to donate to Thanksgiving Food Drive

This Saturday, there is a great opportunity to give back to those in need from the convenience of your own home.

For the annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive, residents are asked to simply place non-perishable food items in a bag (such as rice, pasta, canned foods) that is visible from the street by 9 a.m. on Sept. 25.

On collection day, volunteers will not be ringing door bells or soliciting financial donations. They will just drive by to pick up the bags on their designated routes.

Contributions will go directly to the Creston Food Bank, which is operated locally out of Gleaners. If your donation bag is not picked up by 11 a.m., please call or text 250-402-8692.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive has been collecting donations for food banks across the province from 2008. The initiative spans 50 cities and 250,000 homes, with the help of over 5,000 volunteers. The goal for 2021 is to collect 500,000 lbs of food.

Thank you to the local sponsors and volunteers, including All Signs Graphics and Printing, Save-On-Foods, Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, and Creston Valley Gleaners.

For more information, visit bctfooddrive.org. Financial donations can also be made directly online.

