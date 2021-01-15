Andre Robert won $500,000 through a Lotto Extra ticket on Dec. 23, 2020. Photo: Jeanne d’Arc Allard

Creston resident wins $500k through Lotto ticket

“I was surprised. I wasn’t sure if it was true or not.”

When Andre Robert checked the results of his Lotto Extra ticket at one of the ticket scanning machines at Paul’s Superette in Creston on Dec. 23, 2020, he was shocked to see that he had won $500,000.

“I was surprised. I wasn’t sure if it was true or not,” said Robert, the owner of the Robert Construction company.

Buying lotto tickets isn’t something Robert said he does often. The only other time he had won was six months ago, when he earned $20 from a winning lotto ticket.

“I’m not used to that. … For $10, it was pretty good,” he said.

Even after receiving the cheque in the mail on Jan. 14, he said that he still has a hard time believing that it’s all real.

“After two weeks, I think about it. I don’t know how a guy like me could win like that,” he said.

Despite winning big, Robert said that he and his wife have no plans on spending the money anytime soon.

“The cost of living today is expensive, and I’m only 63. I still have a couple of years,” he said. “When you have a renovation business, you don’t accumulate very much. This will help.”

But he doesn’t rule out the prospect of taking a vacation in a year or two.

“Depends on COVID,” he said.

