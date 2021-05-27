An artist’s rendering of the Creston Emergency Services Building. (Town of Creston)

An artist’s rendering of the Creston Emergency Services Building. (Town of Creston)

Creston resident speaks out on disapproval of new fire hall

Keith Goforth has sent letters to residents expressing his concerns

A Creston resident has been vocal with his disapproval of the future Creston Emergency Services Building (CESB).

Keith Goforth is a former member of what was once called the Committee for an Affordable Fire Hall. Councillor Ellen Tzakis, who resigned from town council last month, was also involved and opposed to extra spending.

READ MORE: Committee for an Affordable Fire Hall ready to get to work

In December 2017, the group successfully gained enough support to defeat a borrowing referendum for over $6 million. A year later, voters approved a borrowing maximum of $4.5 million.

Yet, Goforth continues to express his dissatisfaction of the now $8.2-million project.

“The process has bothered me,” he said. “Town council has made a gross error on many fronts. They should actually cease the project.”

Construction is now underway, as town officials ceremoniously broke ground at the Cook Street site on April 27.

Goforth believes a project of this scope should have been put on hold during the pandemic. Instead, he thinks the ideal situation would’ve been to renovate the old fire hall temporarily.

According to Mayor Ron Toyota, renovations were not feasible and cost-prohibitive. The current building is a converted grocery store that has presented many challenges due to not being up to code under WorkSafeBC.

“There’s been no agreement to escalate the spending on the building,” said Goforth. “Town council has taken it into their own hands to spend millions more without the public’s input.”

He also doesn’t believe that taxes won’t be increased due to the CESB project, which is utilizing $1.14 million of town reserves and surplus.

Goforth said the location next to Pealow’s – Your Independent Grocer was the wrong choice. The land was purchased in early 2020 after consultation and studies on eight different locations conducted by Johnston and Davidson Architecture.

It was chosen as the preferred site based on size, centralized location to maintain response times, and development costs.

Goforth has also been critical of town council making decisions behind closed doors, which Toyota said is necessary in some cases for legal reasons.

“It’s just a ridiculous way for democracy to take place,” said Goforth. He believes the only way to set things right would be to replace the current town officials in the election next year.

“I don’t think anything’s going to change because they’ve got their heels dug in as their decision-making process goes,” said Goforth.

“They’ve made some poor choices, and I’m not happy with it. They need to be held accountable. I know some of them will not run in the next election. Mayor Toyota has expressed that in the past. It’s really sad because he’s saddled the town with debt for decades to come.”

READ MORE: Creston’s fire chief speaks on need for new fire hall

READ MORE: Ellen Tzakis resigns from Creston Town Council

Creston Valley

Previous story
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff
Next story
Only five new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

Just Posted

Brewmaster Casey Staple and co-owners Craig and Lisa Wood pose at Wild North Brewing Company on their opening day. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
New craft brewery bubbles up in Creston

“We just want to bring something unique, vibrant, and cool to our old hometown.”

COVID-19 cases have dropped to new lows in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Only five new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The latest report is for the week of May 16 to 22

Fire Chief Jared Riel stands next to the historic bell outside of the current fire hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston’s fire chief speaks on need for new fire hall

Fire Chief Jared Riel says updates are needed to protect health and safety of staff

Town of Creston Mayor Ron Toyota. (File photo)
Creston mayor responds to concerns on fire hall

Mayor Ron Toyota answered some common questions on the new Creston Emergency Services Building

An artist’s rendering of the Creston Emergency Services Building. (Town of Creston)
Creston resident speaks out on disapproval of new fire hall

Keith Goforth has sent letters to residents expressing his concerns

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigators coming to Canada’s smallest city

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

Most Read