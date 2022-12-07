Creston resident donates $25,000 to TAPS in honour of late husband

Staff with Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS) were recently treated to a very generous surprise.

On Nov. 24, Sally Malner, a volunteer, donated $25,000 to support the program in honour of her late husband Rody Malner.

“I wanted to give back to this beautiful valley where we belong,” she said.

The couple spent almost 32 years together in Creston until his death on May 13, 2022 at age 93. He was an active member of TAPS for years and enjoyed playing games, competing in Bingo, and singing old time music.

Sally said the program really helped her husband socialize and get exercise as he developed mobility problems.

“I’m very grateful to TAPS because it helped him realize he could still participate,” she said. “He could play games like bocce ball and bowling, but sitting down. And I was here as his sidekick. It made him really happy to be here.”

On hand to receive the cheque was TAPS co-ordinator Wendy Garland, Valley Community Services executives Justine Keirn and Michaela Sykoroda, and TAPS staff Linda Hargreaves, Melisa Mckinnis, Ila Carrington, and Maureen Cameron.

They were very moved by the generous donation that will go towards the Valley Community Services Legacy Fund, held by the Creston Valley Community Foundation. The interest that accumulates will help support the program for years to come.

