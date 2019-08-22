Creston RCMP warn public about scammers

In a media release, Thursday afternoon Creston RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie warns the public about several active frauds and scams in the Creston Valley.

Recently a number of frauds and scams have been reported to the RCMP Detachment. The following are some that the public should be aware of:

Fake gold scam

Creston Valley residents have reported being approached by a male – sometimes accompanied by a woman and or a child – with a hard-luck story including not having enough money for gas, vehicle repairs or food, and offering to sell gold jewellery at a discounted price. After the transaction, the buyer finds out that the gold is not real, and the buyer has spent money on a worthless piece.

The fraudster uses sympathy and the promise of an expensive piece of jewellery at a discount price to defraud the buyer out of cash. If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Canada Revenue Agency

Several residents have reported being contacted by “agents” of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and advised that they owe the CRA taxes or penalties and if they do not pay, and the police will be coming to arrest them shortly. The scammer then advises the victim that they can pay the taxes or penalties in gift cards, and to provide those numbers to the scammer.

The CRA will never request payment in the form of gift cards, nor do agents call to demand payment. If you receive a call such as this hang up immediately.

New social media “friends”

Many complaints have surfaced recently involving females reaching out to males on social media and attempting to engage them in online activities of a sexual nature over video or chat.

After the video chat, the caller attempts to extort the victim for money with threats of releasing or sharing the sexual video to the victim’s family and friends.

“It’s important to be careful of what you share on the internet or over social media, and with whom, to ensure that your privacy or trust is not breached,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie in the media release.

To report a scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre call 1-888-495-8501 or make a report online.

