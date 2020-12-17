Creston RCMP to issue fines for violating provincial COVID-19 health measures

A $2,300 fine can be issued for organizing a non-compliant event, while failure to wear a face-covering in an indoor public space can earn you a $230 fine

The Creston RCMP announced on Dec. 17 that they will be issuing fines to individuals who violate provincial health orders that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The Creston RCMP would like to remind citizens that the current restrictions under the provincial health order must be followed to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is minimized,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie.

“We have received a number of complaints regarding non-compliance with the orders, and we have been dealing with those complaints individually in the hopes that education would encourage compliance.”

Currie highlighted the following fines for violating the province’s COVID-19 Related Measures Act:

• Organizing a non-compliant event – section 2(2) of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act. Item 23.5 Gathering and Events Order. $2,300 fine. (Includes, rallies, in-person worship services, etc.)

• Failure to wear face-coverings in indoor public space – section 3(1) of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act. Item 23.6 Emergency Program Act. $230 fine.

“We all understand that the current restrictions are difficult for everyone — especially at this time of year when spending time with family and friends is most important,” said Currie. “We encourage everyone to follow the guidelines so we can get through this and back with those we love, safe and healthy, as soon as possible.”

A day previously, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced that he’s asked gaming investigators, conservation officers, community safety unit inspectors and liquor and cannabis inspectors to actively support the police in enforcing ongoing health orders.

Farnworth has also directed ICBC, which collects ticket fines on behalf of the government, to send deemed-guilty offenders to collections after 30 days rather than one year.

The province has also requested that WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces, particularly those where contract tracing data shows the transmission of the virus has occurred.

Current health orders banning all social gatherings both indoors and outdoors is set to expire on Jan. 8, 2021.

— with files from Ashley Wadhwani

