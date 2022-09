Claude Lefebvre was last seen in Surrey, B.C.

The Creston RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a criminal wanted for theft.

Claude Lefebvre, 50, is described as a balding white man, with brown eyes, standing five-foot-eleven, and weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen in Surrey, B.C. To report any information on Lefebvre’s whereabouts, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-9313.

