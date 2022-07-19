Creston RCMP seeking man accused of assaulting an officer

The RCMP are asking the public for assistance to locate Mathew Johnson

The Creston RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Mathew Johnson.

He is currently wanted on charges of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, and mischief.

On June 22, Johnson smashed his father’s car windows and threatened him. He was found by officers yelling at people near the Creston RCMP detachment.

An officer approached Johnson and attempted to arrest him for the damage to his father’s vehicle. Johnson “became irate” and kicked the officer multiple times. After a short struggle, the officer was able to gain control and take him into custody.

Johnson appeared in court the next day and was released on conditions. However, he did not show for the next scheduled court appearance on July 7.

He was last seen in Creston, B.C. He is described as an Indigenous man with a thin build. He stands at five foot six and weighs approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

To report any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

