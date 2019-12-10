(Advance file)

Creston RCMP responds to 53 calls for assistance

• Police received 53 calls for assistance from Dec. 3-10, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

Dec. 3

• Police responded to report of possible online bullying, including circulating of personal photos.

• Police responded to a report of a passport stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Dec. 4

• Police responded to report of ongoing harassment regarding an ex-employee.

• Police received two reports of a suspicious male attempting to open car doors. Police patrols could not locate the male.

Dec. 5

• Police were called to perform a well-being check on a person who had called a relative without saying anything. All was well.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic assault. Charges are pending.

• Police responded to a report of a theft by an employee at a local business. The employee was arrested. Charges are pending.

• Police investigated a complaint of a person pointing a firearm at a family member. Police determined that the report was false.

• Police responded to a report of a no-contact order.

• Police were called to assist CBSA and United States Homeland Security with a possible illegal entry into Canada. After an investigation, a suspect was not located.

Dec. 6

• Police responded to a report of a possible attempt to light a vehicle on fire. Some damage observed. No suspects were identified.

• Police responded to a report of an assault and uttering threats. Alcohol was involved. Police are continuing to investigate.

• Police responded to a report of damage to a shed at a residence in Creston.

• Police assisted the Ministry of Children and Family Development by attending a residence to keep the peace.

Dec. 7

• Police attended to a family disturbance in Erickson.

Dec. 8

• Police received a report of threats being uttered during a civil dispute in Riondel.

• Police assisted with a well-being check on an adult who left a residence angry. All was well.

Dec. 9

• Police attended to a report of a domestic abuse situation. No violence was reported.

• Police received a report of harassment by people throwing garbage on a rural property. There was no evidence to support that harassment was occurring.

• Police received a report of a theft of cash from a bag on a bicycle.

