Creston RCMP respond to break and enter at Creston Valley Mall

Police received 55 calls for assistance from Oct. 15 – Oct. 21, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, Creston RCMP responded to several break and enters in the area of 1000 N.W. Blvd.

A number of the businesses located in the Creston Valley Mall reported significant damage and stolen items.

After a police investigation, one suspect has been identified as responsible for all the break and enters. Charges are pending.

October 15

• Police responded to two disputants over a private vehicle sale. The parties involved were advised that it was a civil matter.

• Police responded to a report of a possible online scam on a buy and sell site.

• Police intervened in a property dispute in Crawford Bay involving possible threats.

October 16

• Police responded to a report of a possible slashed tire. The slash appeared to be accidental.

• Police responded to a report of mail theft.

• A driver received a 24-hour licence suspension and a vehicle impound after it was found he was impaired by a drug.

October 17

• Police responded to a call of an injured deer in West Creston. The call was referred to BC Conservation Officers.

October 18

• Police responded to a report of threats made after the dissolution of a relationship.

• Police responded to a report of a civil dispute concerning work completed and not paid for in full.

• Police attended to a vehicle fire on Highway 3 west of Creston.

• A drinking driver received a three-day licence suspension based on the level of alcohol in his blood in Riondel.

• A report of females on skateboards waving machetes and threating to cut a male’s arms off turned out to be false.

October 19

• Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence in Creston, possibly drug-related.

• Police responded to a report of youth attempting to knock down a stop sign in Lister.

October 21

• Police responded to a report of a neighbour dispute involving threats in Wynndel.

• Police responded to a report of a theft possibly related to a landlord/tenant dispute.

• Police responded to report of an online fraud after an attempt was made to purchase car parts.

• Police attended to an assault with a weapon in Lister. One suspect located and arrested. Alcohol was a factor. Charges pending.

