Advance file.

Creston RCMP respond to 58 calls for assistance

Police received 58 calls for assistance from Oct. 29 – Nov.5, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie.

October 29

  • Police responded to a report of a trespassing property dispute in Gray Creek.
  • A report of an abandoned child found alone at a bus stop turned out to be a lost child who got off the school bus at the wrong stop.
  • Police attended to a fight between co-workers at a hotel in Creston.

October 30

  • Police were called to check on a person who made threatening remarks to a contractor.
  • Police responded to a report of fraudulent activity on a store credit card.
  • Police responded to a report of mischief to flowers on a property in Riondel.
  • Police responded to a report of threats made to a new partner after a divorce.
  • Police assisted in finding a homeless traveller shelter.

October 31

  • Police responded to a report of a theft of a jacket near Wynndel.
  • Police attended to a report of a threat made to an ex-partner after a dead rodent was found. No evidence to support the two were related.
  • Police responded to a report of threats made during a dispute over contracting services.
  • Police attended to a report of an impaired driver near Kitchener. Police patrolled but could not locate the vehicle.
  • Police investigated a report that threats were made between a number of youth involving a weapon.

November 1

  • Police responded to a report of bicycle theft in Creston.
  • Police received a number of reports of graffiti being painted on the walls of local businesses and vehicles in Creston. Suspects are being sought.
  • A report of an aggressive dog in Riondel was referred to the RDCK.

November 2

  • Police attended a house fire in Sirdar.

November 3

  • Police intervened in harassing communications between two parents of school friends who were having a dispute.

November 4

  • Police responded to a report of threatening texts between school students.
  • Police responded to a report of possible smuggling of goods from the US to Canada.
  • An investigation into illegal burning in Lister was forwarded to Conservation and fire officials.

Also read: Local governments make progress on community economic development partnership

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales
Next story
Saskatchewan granted intervener status in First Nations TMX project appeal

Just Posted

Letter to the Editor: An Opportunity for Morrison

Last week the headlines in our local news and online papers were… Continue reading

Creston RCMP respond to 58 calls for assistance

Police received 58 calls for assistance from Oct. 29 - Nov.5, said… Continue reading

Local governments make progress on community economic development partnership

The Creston Valley Kootenay Lake Economic Action Partnership (CV-KL EAP) is moving… Continue reading

B.C. firms shortlisted to build new Kootenay Lake ferry

Vessel to replace MV Balfour will be hybrid electric

Creston Fire Rescue responds to six calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Oct. 28 – Nov.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

East Kootenay social worker program expanded to enhance primary care

Parternship between EK Division of Family Practice and Ktunaxa Nation to improve health care acess

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Canadian youth not employed or in school face poorer mental, physical health: study

The results were based on surveys of 13,270 participants between 2015 and 2017

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Most Read