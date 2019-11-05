Creston RCMP respond to 58 calls for assistance

Police received 58 calls for assistance from Oct. 29 – Nov.5, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie.
October 29
- Police responded to a report of a trespassing property dispute in Gray Creek.
- A report of an abandoned child found alone at a bus stop turned out to be a lost child who got off the school bus at the wrong stop.
- Police attended to a fight between co-workers at a hotel in Creston.
October 30
- Police were called to check on a person who made threatening remarks to a contractor.
- Police responded to a report of fraudulent activity on a store credit card.
- Police responded to a report of mischief to flowers on a property in Riondel.
- Police responded to a report of threats made to a new partner after a divorce.
- Police assisted in finding a homeless traveller shelter.
October 31
- Police responded to a report of a theft of a jacket near Wynndel.
- Police attended to a report of a threat made to an ex-partner after a dead rodent was found. No evidence to support the two were related.
- Police responded to a report of threats made during a dispute over contracting services.
- Police attended to a report of an impaired driver near Kitchener. Police patrolled but could not locate the vehicle.
- Police investigated a report that threats were made between a number of youth involving a weapon.
November 1
- Police responded to a report of bicycle theft in Creston.
- Police received a number of reports of graffiti being painted on the walls of local businesses and vehicles in Creston. Suspects are being sought.
- A report of an aggressive dog in Riondel was referred to the RDCK.
November 2
- Police attended a house fire in Sirdar.
November 3
- Police intervened in harassing communications between two parents of school friends who were having a dispute.
November 4
- Police responded to a report of threatening texts between school students.
- Police responded to a report of possible smuggling of goods from the US to Canada.
- An investigation into illegal burning in Lister was forwarded to Conservation and fire officials.
