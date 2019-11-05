Creston RCMP respond to 58 calls for assistance

Police received 58 calls for assistance from Oct. 29 – Nov.5, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie.

October 29

Police responded to a report of a trespassing property dispute in Gray Creek.

A report of an abandoned child found alone at a bus stop turned out to be a lost child who got off the school bus at the wrong stop.

Police attended to a fight between co-workers at a hotel in Creston.

October 30

Police were called to check on a person who made threatening remarks to a contractor.

Police responded to a report of fraudulent activity on a store credit card.

Police responded to a report of mischief to flowers on a property in Riondel.

Police responded to a report of threats made to a new partner after a divorce.

Police assisted in finding a homeless traveller shelter.

October 31

Police responded to a report of a theft of a jacket near Wynndel.

Police attended to a report of a threat made to an ex-partner after a dead rodent was found. No evidence to support the two were related.

Police responded to a report of threats made during a dispute over contracting services.

Police attended to a report of an impaired driver near Kitchener. Police patrolled but could not locate the vehicle.

Police investigated a report that threats were made between a number of youth involving a weapon.

November 1

Police responded to a report of bicycle theft in Creston.

Police received a number of reports of graffiti being painted on the walls of local businesses and vehicles in Creston. Suspects are being sought.

A report of an aggressive dog in Riondel was referred to the RDCK.

November 2

Police attended a house fire in Sirdar.

November 3

Police intervened in harassing communications between two parents of school friends who were having a dispute.

November 4

Police responded to a report of threatening texts between school students.

Police responded to a report of possible smuggling of goods from the US to Canada.

An investigation into illegal burning in Lister was forwarded to Conservation and fire officials.

Also read: Local governments make progress on community economic development partnership

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter