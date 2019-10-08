Creston RCMP respond to 49 calls

Police received 49 calls for assistance from Oct.1 – Oct.7, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

October 1

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious male sitting under a tree observing a hot tub user. Police attended but found nothing suspicious.

October 2

• Police intervened in a domestic disturbance with loud arguing. No assault was reported.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious male in a vehicle in Creston. Police located the vehicle and found nothing illegal.

October 3

• Police attended to a report of a male in distress in Lister. The male was intoxicated, but his family was able to take care of him.

• Police responded to a report of an elderly male yelling and threatening landscape workers with a stick. It appeared that the man did not like the tree pruning that was occurring.

• Police responded to a report of online threats made to a local person.

• Police attended to a domestic assault in Kitchener. Charges are pending.

October 4

• Police responded to a report of a theft of political advertisement signs.

• Police responded to a report of an identity fraud in which a credit card was taken out in another person’s name and charged.

• Police responded to a report of a possible domestic assault in Lister. The investigation continues to establish the circumstances.

October 5

• Police assisted in obtaining a peace bond against a person that was causing concern.

• Police attended to a report of an illegal backyard fire in Creston. Fire and bylaw services were advised.

• An unregistered vehicle stop discovered the occupants of the vehicle had been shoplifting from a local business. Occupants in the vehicle were in possession of break-in instruments. The male driver was found to be unlicensed and on probation for another theft and break and enter with the condition he was not to be in possession of break-in instruments. A female passenger had been observed shoplifting. Both were arrested and the vehicle impounded. Numerous charges are pending.

October 6

• Police responded to a report of suspicious people hiding in a back alley turned out to be the shoplifting couple trying to get back to their home in Nelson.

• A vehicle stop in Kitchener found that the driver was on a conditional sentence order not to be out of his residence without permission. Information was forwarded to probation services for action.

October 7

• Police attended a break and enter at a Creston business. Police located the suspect immediately after attendance. Police later found out that the suspect had attempted to break into another Creston establishment. Charges are pending.

• Police responded to a report of an assault occurring at a school in Creston. The investigation continues to establish what took place.