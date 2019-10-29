Creston RCMP respond to 43 calls for assistance

Creston RCMP received 43 calls for assitance from Oct. 22 – Oct. 29, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said Tuesday.
October 22
• A drinking driver was issued a 90-day licence suspension and a vehicle impound after missing a turn and ending up in the ditch in Creston.
• A vehicle stop for a non-operating brake light resulted in a seizure of narcotics from the passenger in Erickson.
October 23
• Police responded to a report of a violent youth in Lister.
• Police assisted in getting the youth the medical assistance he required.
• Police responded to a report of illegal dumping near Yahk. The call was referred to B.C. Conservation Officers.
• A vehicle stop for an unregistered vehicle in Creston resulted in the angry driver being arrested for obstruction while being issued the offence notice.
October 24
• After the report of a commercial alarm, a vehicle was stopped in the vicinity. Although not involved in the alarm after investigation, the drug-impaired driver received a licence suspension.
• Police responded to a report of ongoing loud parties in a rural area in Lister.
October 25
• A vehicle stop for careless driving in Erickson resulted in the drinking driver being issued a 90-day licence suspension and having his vehicle impounded.
• Police responded to a report of mischief to a vehicle and lights at a rural residence near Kingsgate.
• Police received a report of suspicious phone calls in which the callers speak in other languages.
October 26
• Police responded to a report of threats between ex-partners in Creston.
October 27
• Police responded to a report of horses on Highway 3 near Ryan Station.
• Police were called to investigate an assault and threats in Crawford Bay.
October 28
• Police responded to a report of mischief to the public washroom at Centennial Park.
• Police responded to a report of a possible theft of a dog turned out to be a dispute between two parties over who should be caring for it.
• Police responded to a report of harassing communications from an ex-partner.
• Police responded to a report of a continuously barking dog in Creston.