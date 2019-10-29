Creston RCMP respond to 43 calls for assistance

Creston RCMP received 43 calls for assitance from Oct. 22 – Oct. 29, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said Tuesday.

October 22

• A drinking driver was issued a 90-day licence suspension and a vehicle impound after missing a turn and ending up in the ditch in Creston.

• A vehicle stop for a non-operating brake light resulted in a seizure of narcotics from the passenger in Erickson.

October 23

• Police responded to a report of a violent youth in Lister.

• Police assisted in getting the youth the medical assistance he required.

• Police responded to a report of illegal dumping near Yahk. The call was referred to B.C. Conservation Officers.

• A vehicle stop for an unregistered vehicle in Creston resulted in the angry driver being arrested for obstruction while being issued the offence notice.

October 24

• After the report of a commercial alarm, a vehicle was stopped in the vicinity. Although not involved in the alarm after investigation, the drug-impaired driver received a licence suspension.

• Police responded to a report of ongoing loud parties in a rural area in Lister.

October 25

• A vehicle stop for careless driving in Erickson resulted in the drinking driver being issued a 90-day licence suspension and having his vehicle impounded.

• Police responded to a report of mischief to a vehicle and lights at a rural residence near Kingsgate.

• Police received a report of suspicious phone calls in which the callers speak in other languages.

October 26

• Police responded to a report of threats between ex-partners in Creston.

October 27

• Police responded to a report of horses on Highway 3 near Ryan Station.

• Police were called to investigate an assault and threats in Crawford Bay.

October 28

• Police responded to a report of mischief to the public washroom at Centennial Park.

• Police responded to a report of a possible theft of a dog turned out to be a dispute between two parties over who should be caring for it.

• Police responded to a report of harassing communications from an ex-partner.

• Police responded to a report of a continuously barking dog in Creston.