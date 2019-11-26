Creston RCMP respond to 43 calls for assistance

Police received 43 calls for assistance from Nov. 19-26, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

On Nov. 24 Creston RCMP responded to a report that an unknown male had entered a residence in Creston and was speaking incoherently.

Police arrested the male in the residence without incident. After an investigation, it was found that the male had been consuming narcotics and was having an adverse reaction. Charges are pending.

Nov. 19

• Police responded to a report that an ex-partner took a vehicle without consent turned out to be a civil property matter.

Nov. 20

• A Creston resident reported hearing strange voices coming from the shed in his back yard.

• Police investigated an assault and property damage by a tenant.

• Police responded to a report of a fraudulent telephone salesman going door to door. The salesman was verified as legitimate by police.

• Police assisted with a person that relatives feared was a harm to herself.

Nov. 21

• Police attended to a single-vehicle collision at Kootenay Bay in which the driver was deceased from injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

• Police responded to mischief in progress call at a business in Creston in which a female was found to be breaking windows with a baseball bat. Upon arrival, police witnessed the female breaking windows and she was arrested without incident. After questioning the female she stated that she did the damage as she wished to go to jail as her partner was currently incarcerated. Alcohol believed to be a factor.

Nov.22

• Police were called to investigate a claim of plagiarism when a person felt that an article was used on a website without consent. The complainant was advised that the matter was civil in nature.

• Police responded to a report of threats uttered by an employer to an employee who was released from his position.

Nov. 23

• Police were called to a domestic assault in Creston. Charges are pending.

• Police checked the curfew of an offender currently on probation. When police observed that the person was not abiding by conditions, probation services were advised.

• A vehicle stop for an expired licence resulted in the drinking driver being arrested for possessing a stolen licence plate, and also being issued a driving suspension.

Nov. 24

• Police attended to a call that a male was on a rooftop yelling at people in Creston.

Nov. 25

• Police attended to a call to assist Emergency Housing Services regarding a person who may have consumed narcotics resulted in an investigation into a drug-impaired driver.

• Police received two separate reports of theft of a wallet and a passport from unlocked vehicles in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person selling door to door turned out to be a legitimate service provider.