Creston RCMP Report: Vehicle registration errors, theft and shoplifting

In this week’s report, RCMP warn to have your vehicle registered properly and look out for shoplifters

The Creston RCMP would like to remind the public to always ensure a vehicle has been transferred to the new owner when it is sold.

There have been multiple instances of people selling vehicles but while still registered in their own name. To ensure you have no ties to a vehicle once you sell it, attend an insurance broker so for immediate registration in the buyer’s name.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, the RCMP received 48 calls for service. Here are the highlights:

November 28

• Received a report of a business being vandalized.

November 29

• Officers located a man who was driving impaired. He was issued a driving prohibition.

• An officer assisted a woman who had struck an elk with her vehicle. A tow truck was called, and the woman was provided a ride.

November 30

• Creston RCMP received a report of a shoplifter. Officers identified the suspect and arrested him.

December 1

• Received a report of a shoplifter. The man was identified, and police are still attempting to locate him. Charges are being forwarded for approval.

• Received a report of a theft from a vehicle on a rural highway.

• Received a request from parents for the police to deal with their unruly elementary-age child. The caller was referred to other community services.

December 2

• An intoxicated taxi patron would not get out of the vehicle or advise where she wanted to go. She was lodged in Creston RCMP cells until sober.

• A man was caught shoplifting alcohol from a store. The man was arrested and given a court date for theft with multiple conditions.

December 3

• Received another report of a woman who had also stolen liquor. She has been identified, and charges are being forwarded.

• Officers removed an unwanted guest from a local motel. The guest was heavily intoxicated. The man was lodged in cells and released when sober.

– Courtesy of Const. Brett Urano

